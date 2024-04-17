DPM, MINISTERS EXTEND CONDOLENCES TO ARTHUR AND FAMILY

KUALA LUMPUR, Deputy Prime Minister and cabinet ministers extend condolences to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup and family on the passing of Tan Sri Joseph Kurup who died today. Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, representing the Barisan Nasional (BN) party, expressed heartfelt condolences to Arthur and his family in facing this trial, in his official Facebook post. "May all the memories and love shared with my good friend, Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Joseph Kurup, be a source of strength for the family in this moment of grief. I hope his spirit will continue to live on in our hearts. "The late Tan Sri was a colleague who once served together in the Cabinet, a friend who always enthusiastically supported the party's cause through thick and thin. His departure surely leaves a thousand and one memories for me and my comrades," he said. Similarly, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, who also expressed condolences, descri bed the late Tan Sri as a respected colleague, political figure and leader. "His struggles and support for Barisan Nasional are greatly appreciated, and now his legacy is continued by his son, Arthur. On behalf of BN, I express condolences to the entire family of the late Tan Sri Joseph Kurup. May they remain strong and resilient in this moment of grief," he said. Meanwhile, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, through a Facebook post, also extended his condolences to Arthur and his family and hoped the family of the deceased will continue to be strong in this difficult moments. Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak also extended his condolences to the family of the deceased and described the late Tan Sri as a leader with a people-centric spirit, friendly and beloved by many. "(The late) always fought for the welfare and needs of the people of Sabah, prioritising the BN party. May they endure this test with fortitude," he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency