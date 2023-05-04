DPM FADILLAH WISHES HAPPY INTERNATIONAL FIREFIGHTERS’ DAY

Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, today wished all Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) personnel a Happy International Firefighters’ Day.

“Truly all of you are national heroes who are willing to sacrifice your lives in carrying out missions and trusts for the sake of the people and the beloved country... Bomba Tonggak Penyelamatan Negara,” he said in a Facebook post today.

International Firefighters’ Day is celebrated on May 4 every year.

The Local Government Development Minister, Nga Kor Ming, in a tweet, also wished all firefighters a Happy International Firefighters Day 2023.

“Your service, devotion and sacrifice are truly beyond the call of duty,” he wrote today.

Meanwhile, JBPM director-general, Datuk Abdul Wahab Mat Yasin, expressed his appreciation for the sacrifices of all firefighters who are also known as Wira Merah (heroes in red).

“Thank you for the sacrifice Wira Merah, who fought to save the lives and property of the community... Indeed, our work is a noble work. When others flee from disaster, we step in to save lives.

“May we all always be blessed by Allah SWT...Happy International Firefighters Day 2023," he said in a post on JBPM's official Facebook today.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency