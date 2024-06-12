Latest News

DPM FADILLAH PAYS COURTESY CALL ON SINGAPORE PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof paid a courtesy call on Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is on a working visit to Malaysia, at a hotel here today. The two leaders had a one-hour meeting which started at around 4.30pm to exchange views on billatetal matters as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest. Wong was accompanied by the republic's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Singapore High Commisioner to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon. This marks the end of Wong's two-day working visit to Malaysia, his first after being sworn in as Singapore's Fourth Prime Minister on May 15. Earlier today, Wong met his Malaysian counterpart Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Seri Perdana Complex for a four-eyed meeting and lunch. Wong's visit underscores the two neigbouring nations' shared commitment to bolstering the long-standing relations and as preparation for the Annual Leaders' Retreat to be hosted by Malaysia at the end of this year. In 2023, Malaysia an d Singapore were each other's second-largest global trading partners. Singapore was also Malaysia's largest trading partner among ASEAN countries with total trade valued at RM363.13 billion (US$79.60 billion) Source: BERNAMA News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.