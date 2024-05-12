KUALA LUMPUR, Cabinet Ministers today turned to social media to extend their heartfelt wishes for Mother's Day. In a Facebook post, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof hailed the noble role of mothers, especially in raising a generation in this challenging era, which is no easy feat. 'No matter what hardships they have to go through, may Allah SWT grant these mothers strength and elevate their status. 'Unconditional love. Boundless sacrifice. That's how great a mother's love is, whether she's called umi, emak, mama, bonda, mummy, or any other term for the person who brought us into this world. 'Let's cherish our mothers who are still with us and remember them in our prayers for their immeasurable sacrifices and kindness,' he said, urging everyone to appreciate and treat mothers with utmost respect. Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek also expressed heartfelt gratitude to all addressed as mother, emak, mama, umi, mami or bonda. 'Mothers, the most special beings. Mothers are the heroes of love! Their deeds and sacrifices are immeasurable, and only Allah can reward them. Happy Mother's Day!' she said. National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said mothers have made great sacrifices in giving birth, raising, educating and showering undivided love upon their children. 'May today be a special day for all of you who bear the title of mother… Thank you, Mother,' he said. Meanwhile, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail shared a special message to his mother, the late Che Gayah Hassan and his beloved wife, Norhayati Musa. 'The deeds and sacrifices of mothers warrant continuous prayers from us, their children,' he said. Also extending her wish is Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, who said: 'Mothers build Malaysia with their hands, their prayers and love. A nation is strong because of strong families. Happy Mother's Day to all our mothers!' At the same time, Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk R. Ramanan emphasised that the love and sacrifices of mothe rs are exceptional. 'Not only do they give birth and nurture their children with love, but they also serve as inspirations and motivations for our society. 'A mother is a child's first teacher, shaping values, ethics and character that will guide them throughout their lives. A mother sacrifices time, energy, and even a career to ensure the happiness and well-being of her children,' he said. Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Li Kang also wished all mothers a Happy Mother's Day and expressed gratitude for all the sacrifices made in raising children. Mother's Day is observed on the second Sunday of May each year. Source: BERNAMA News Agency