DOT’s dive expo goes digital in October

The Philippine International Dive Expo (PHIDEX) is launching its 2nd edition through a digital platform from October 9 to 11, the Department of Tourism (DOT) announced Saturday.

Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the PHIDEX aims to bring more dive enthusiasts, industry professionals, and renowned experts in a single online platform.

“This year, all components of the online version of PHIDEX are free, as a way of support to the diving community during this period,” Puyat said.

The virtual Marketplace and Dive Travel Exchange (TRAVEX) will be free of charge for all DOT and Philippine Commission on Sports Scuba Diving (PCSSD) accredited establishments, while the dive conference and panel discussions will be livestreamed through social media networking sites.

The marketplace is a virtual exhibition floor that can accommodate over 100 exhibitors offering the latest deals, dive holiday packages, and promos from different dive resorts, dive operators, dive shops, dive centers, dive equipment and underwater photography gear dealers, and dive training agencies.

TRAVEX is a business-to-business (B2B) networking program via online video conferencing to be attended by at least 100 dive agents, dive operators, and dive club leaders from established key and opportunity markets such as the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, UAE, South Korea, Japan, China, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia through algorithm-based matchmaking for business leads generation.

Last year, 730 B2B meetings were generated between 50 international buyers from 21 international source markets and 40 local sellers of dive tourism products and services from the top and emerging dive destinations.

Dive conference and panel discussions are webinars and online forums featuring international and local experts on sustainable dive tourism, underwater photography and videography, marine conservation, and dive tourism recovery.

“As part of the DOT’s initiative to move tourism events to a safer digital space, the virtual PHIDEX will also eliminate geographical barriers, reduce travel expenses, and continue to establish the Philippines as the region’s dive travel business hub,” Puyat added.

The Philippines was recently named as the Best Overseas Diving Area (overseas category) at the Marine Diving Awards 2020 in Tokyo, Japan following the World’s Leading Dive Destination citation in 2019 by the World Travel Awards.

Source: Philippines News Agency