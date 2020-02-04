DOTr slams transport group for ‘misguided, inaccurate’ claims

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) slammed on Tuesday the recent allegations of a newly-organized transport group against the Motor Vehicle Inspection System (MVIS), saying the group's statements were misguided, and worst, misinformed.

This, after the National Public Transport Coalition (NPTC), a coalition of a variety of public transportation groups such as bus, jeep, and transport network vehicle services groups, rejected the privatization of the MVIS, its enforcement of the Euro 4 standard, and claimed that the fee for an MVIS test would cost up to PHP5,000.

In a statement, the DOTr said the decision to privatize the MVIS was made to save public funds from being spent on inspection equipment and the lease of property which will house motor vehicle inspection centers.

These savings can be better used by the government to fund other key areas in the modernization of the country's transportation infrastructure, the statement read.

It added that putting the MVIS of vehicles in the public transportation sector in the hands of the private sector would spur great efficiency and productivity for road transport stakeholders.

On the claim that the Euro 4 standard will be enforced through the MVIS, the DOTr clarified that Republic Act 8749 or the Clean Air Act of 1999 has already stipulated that all vehicles, both private or public transportation, should comply with the Euro 4 emission standards beginning January 2018.

The MVIS, therefore, is simply the complementary process which will check common carriers for roadworthiness, and this includes subject vehicles passing emission standards as set forth by law, the DOTr said.

On the NPTC's claim that public utility vehicles (PUVs) would be charged PHP5,000 for an MVIS, the DOTr said the amount was grossly inaccurate and cited a study by the Public-Private Partnership Center that estimated the fee at PHP1,800.

In fact, currently, the (Land Transportation Office) is proposing lower rates for private motorcycles and motor vehicles, and special rates for public utility vehicles, the DOTr said, adding there will be a public consultation on the matter in late February.

The DOTr also clarified that the accreditation committee responsible for selecting and accrediting motor vehicle inspection centers is not involved in determining the technical specifications of the MVIS and its fees.

The declarations made by the NPTC, the DOTr said, were made to create undue hysteria and confusion, resulting in unwarranted negative public perception.

Last week, the NPTC, led by former Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board board member, lawyer Ariel Inton, was launched in Quezon City.

During the launch, the group claimed that 99 percent of vehicles in the Philippines are Euro 3 standard or lower, adding that implementing the Euro 4 standard was effectively implementing a phase-out of older vehicles.

Source: Philippines News Agency