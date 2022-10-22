DOTr pushes for e-vehicle adoption in private, public transport

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is pushing for the adoption of electric vehicles (EV) in the country’s transportation system by building charging stations and other supporting infrastructures.

In partnership with the Department of Energy (DOE) and the Department of Trade and Industry, the DOTr is formulating the Comprehensive Roadmap for the Electric Vehicle Industry (CREVI), DOTr Road Transport Undersecretary Mark Steven Pastor said during the 10th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit (PEVS) in Pasay City on Friday.

The CREVI, Pastor said, aims to ensure the implementation of the four components necessary for the adoption of EVs – EV charging stations, manufacturing, research and development, and human development.

“(These) will be effectively implemented in compliance with the provisions in the (Republic Act 11697 or the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act [EVIDA]),” he said.

Previously, Pastor said the DOTr has been the “forerunner” in the shift to greener energy in the public transport sector through the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program.

“With the passing of the EVIDA and the subsequent issuance of its implementing rules and regulations, the DOTr sees this as an opportunity to further advocate the use of EVs, particularly in embedding it in the public transportation landscape,” he said.

The major roles of the DOTr in the EVIDA, he said, include prioritizing the demand for EV generation, the development of criteria for additional green routes, and the guidelines for the mandatory 5 percent EV share in the country’s PUV sector.

“The DOTr commits to comply with the EVIDA as we strongly believe in its vision. Together in this multi-sectoral approach in the development, commercialization, and utilization of electric vehicles, we will be united in driving electromobility in support of the EVIDA,” Pastor said.

