DOTr: NAIA privatization to boost PH economy

The privatized operations and modernization of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) are expected to improve the country's economy through better investment opportunities, the country's transport chief said Friday.

During the NAIA Public-Private Partnership (PPP) pre-bid conference at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Pasig City, Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista said the privatization of NAIA is seen to increase its capacity to accommodate more flights and passengers, enhance its security and efficiency, while attracting a constant flow of revenue streams.

'The rehabilitation and operation of NAIA through a PPP arrangement represent a landmark opportunity for our nation,' Bautista said.

The NAIA's modernization, he said, will adhere to international standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

'This requires modernizing terminals, increasing capacity up to 62 million passengers annually, improving technology infrastructure, and ensuring reliable operations,' he added.

Once the modernization project is complete, Bautista said, NAIA will also have an increased runway capacity of at least 48 air traffic movements at peak hourly rate.

'It promises economic growth, improved infrastructure, and a world-class travel experience,' he said.

Under a 15-year PPP concession agreement, the winning contractor will be responsible for the rehabilitation of NAIA's passenger terminals and airside facilities, developing commercial assets and utility systems, and providing surface access facilities that enable intermodal transfer at the airport and inter-terminal passenger transfer facilities and services.

In addition, the concessionaire will also be responsible for the connection between the Metro Manila Subway station and NAIA Terminal 3, the overall upliftment and beautification of the airport, incorporating climate change and climate adaptation measures for airfield resilience, and overall sustainability of the airport.

The concessionaire is also expected to improve and modernize the NAIA's communications, navigation and surveillance (CNS) systems, remote digital tower system, air traffic control (ATC) system upgrade, and airfield network, including fiber upgrades, emergency equipment, and technology enhancements to improve efficiency

Source: Philippines News Agency