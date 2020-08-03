DOTr eyes shuttle service for APORs aside from health workers

As Metro Manila enters another phase of modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) on Tuesday, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said it is looking into providing shuttle service for front-liners and other authorized persons outside of residence (APOR) aside from its existing free ride program for health workers.

In a message on Monday, DOTr Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope Libiran said the DOTr is currently focused on its “free ride for health care workers” and its “Hatid Tulong” program for overseas Filipino workers (OFW).

“Naka-focus ang efforts ng DOTr sa pagbibigay ng free ride para sa mga health care workers and medical front-liners. Take note na apart from this, tuluy-tuloy ‘yung ‘Hatid Tulong’ program (The DOTr is currently focusing its efforts on providing free rides for health care workers and medical front-liners. Take note that this is aside from the continued ‘Hatid Tulong’ program),” Libiran said.

While it is the responsibility of private companies to provide a shuttle service for its workers during MECQ, she said the DOTr is coordinating with other government agencies into providing free rides for other APORs.

“We will inquire with other government agencies for other libreng sakay (free ride) efforts. Dati kasi may prinovide ang (Because it was provided in the past by the) Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, among others. Local government units also provided free shuttle services to their constituents,” Libiran said.

Currently, the DOTr provides free rides for health workers in 20 routes consisting of 150 buses in Metro Manila.

To view the available routes, health workers and other medical front liners may visit https://covid19.sakay.ph/ or view the routes on Google Maps at https://bit.ly/DOTrFrontlineShuttleMap.

On Sunday, President Rodrigo Duterte announced shifting the National Capital Region, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite and Laguna into another phase of MECQ from August 4 (Tuesday) midnight to August 18.

As stated in previously issued guidelines, public transportation will be suspended during MECQ except for shuttle services leased by private companies or businesses.

