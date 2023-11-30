DOTr-Cordillera Enhances Efforts to Reduce Road Accidents

Manila – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) in the Cordillera region is intensifying its measures to prevent road crashes.

According to Philippines News Agency, DOTr-Cordillera director, the department is strictly implementing traffic laws, monitoring public utility vehicle terminals, and inspecting vehicles roadside. This comes in response to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority indicating that road accidents were the 13th leading cause of death among Filipinos in 2022.

Pablito emphasized the importance of vehicle roadworthiness checks during annual registration, driver license validity, and seat belt usage by passengers. He warned that driver's licenses are a privilege that can be revoked or suspended following complaints. The DOTr also conducts regular terminal monitoring and on-the-spot drug testing in collaboration with law enforcement units to ensure drivers and conductors are fit to transport commuters.

Pablito stressed the necessity of strict law enforcement and public awareness about careful, defensive driving and road safety to prevent further accidents and fatalities.