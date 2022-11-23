DOTr chief highlights justice for road crash victims

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista on Tuesday stressed the importance of getting justice for victims of road crashes.

Bautista said an estimated 12,000 Filipinos die every year in the country, or about 33 people daily.

“We should not diminish the importance of attaining justice for victims of road crashes and seeking peace for the families left behind,” he said during the first Road Safety Symposium organized by the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Road crashes are traumatizing and have a “social cost” that result in economic loss due to death, illnesses, or injuries of the victim, he added.

“No one deserves the loss of opportunities due to road incidents. Consider yourselves road safety champions. We have shared responsibility to protect every Filipino on the road,” he said.

During the event, Swedish Ambassador to the Philippines Annika Thunborg said her country supports the Philippines in promoting road safety.

“Safety, efficiency, and reliability are the hallmarks of all types of public transportation, that is why we are here today showing our support for the Philippine government in promoting road safety,” Thunborg said.

The DOTr organized the symposium to give tribute to victims of road crashes and recognition to emergency first responders and medical professionals.

The event was an offshoot of the National Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, Survivors, and their Families on Sunday.

