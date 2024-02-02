DOTr chief: Discipline, practicing basics vital for PCG modernization

MANILA: Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista on Friday called on the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to ensure that basic training and discipline remain a priority amid its increasing responsibility and modernization. In a message during the PCG's traditional New Year's call to Bautista, he said basic training and discipline are important without dissipating the PCG's 'humanitarian character.' 'In recent years though, achieving your vision has become challenging. It now takes extra effort to be guardians of the seas or ensure safe marine transport,' he added. However, Bautista said the PCG can still perform its duties and protect the country's maritime borders through better and modernized marine assets. 'We thank the coast guardians who carry out diverse mandates especially those who secure our seas and maritime borders,' he said. Under the PCG's expanded mandate, its personnel are tasked with passenger safety and transport development even on land. 'Your safety and security role has expanded to roads, railways, airports, and seaports. You are now looked upon to keep passengers safe and comfortable,' he said. The PCG's New Year's call is a yearly tradition wherein PCG officials report their accomplishments and plans for the coming year to their superiors. Source: Philippines News Agency