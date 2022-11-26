DOTr, Baguio City ink transport research partnership

MANILA : The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the local government of Baguio City on Friday signed a partnership agreement for transportation research.

During the signing of the memorandum of agreement (MOA) in Baguio City, DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista said the program aims to promote low-carbon transport research and innovation across the country.

“The DOTr is pursuing research-based solutions, evidence-based policies, and continuous improvement of the department’s monitoring schemes to improve projects,” Bautista said.

Under the MOA, the DOTr and Baguio City will coordinate research and innovation projects that could be adopted at the national level.

Baguio City will receive transport-related technical assistance in the identification and implementation of projects and programs promoting sustainable mobility.

The DOTr will also coordinate with other concerned national government agencies for the conduct of low-carbon transport and other transport-related projects and programs.

“(The agreement) shall become a proof-of-concept collaboration between national government agency, local government unit, and the academe,” he said.

Eventually, he said, the project aims to encourage other local government units (LGUs) to start low-carbon transport projects and boost the public transport system.

DOTr Undersecretary for Road Transport and Infrastructure Mark Steven Pastor said academic institutions would play a crucial role in the development of these policies and programs.

“Through this partnership, we aim to pursue research-based solutions and evidence-based policies for the continuous improvement of the DOTr’s monitoring schemes to improve its existing and future projects,” Pastor said.

Other signatories of the MOA are Saint Louis University, the University of Baguio, and the University of the Cordilleras

Source: Philippines News Agency