DOTr Assures Adequate Time for Jeepney Modernization Post-December Deadline

Manila - The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has reassured jeepney drivers and operators that there is sufficient time to modernize their vehicles after the upcoming consolidation deadline on December 31. This clarification came from DOTr Undersecretary Timothy John Batan, who addressed concerns about the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) modernization program.

According to Philippines News Agency, the actual deadline for the PUV modernization is 27 months or two years and three months after December 31. This date marks the consolidation of PUV franchise holders into cooperatives or corporations, not the phaseout of traditional PUVs. Batan emphasized that the December 31 deadline is just one component of the broader PUV modernization initiative, which has been revised following consultations with stakeholders in the transportation sector. Post-consolidation, operators will have ample time to upgrade their jeepneys.

In support of the modernization, the government has increased the subsidy for purchasing modern PUVs to PHP280,000 for Class 2, 3, or 4 PUVs and PHP210,000 for Class 1 PUVs, up from the previous subsidy of PHP160,000. Financial assistance is also available through loan agreements with the Landbank of the Philippines and the Development Bank of the Philippines. Batan stressed the government's commitment to supporting jeepney operators through subsidies, affordable loans, and social projects.

One significant social project is the 'enTSUPERneur' program, a collaboration between the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and the Department of Labor and Employment. This program aims to provide capital and business training to transport workers impacted by route rationalization and the Local Public Transport Route Plan of the PUV modernization program. Eligible beneficiaries, including drivers, operators, conductors, dispatchers, mechanics, and other allied workers, can receive equipment for their chosen business, training, micro-insurance, and business advisory and monitoring services.