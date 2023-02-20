DOTr: Antique airport upgrade to boost W. Visayas’ economy

MANILA: The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has welcomed the approval of the PHP500-million fund for the Antique Airport upgrade and runway extension and took note of its potential to boost the economy and tourism in Western Visayas region.

In a statement on Monday, the DOTr thanked Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda and Antique Lone District Rep. Antonio Legarda Jr. for their efforts in ensuring the fund allocation.

“The fund allocation will guarantee an upsurge in tourism and economic activities in Antique and Western Visayas,” it said.

Under the 2023 General Appropriations Act (GAA), PHP500 million will be allocated for the “construction rehabilitation, and improvement of other transportation infrastructure-aviation.”

“The fund will be utilized for the relocation and replication of Salazar Elementary School and runway expansion,” it said.

The fund will also be used to construct a passenger terminal building, a control tower, and a firehouse.

The modernization of the Antique Airport was proposed under the DOTr’s Aviation Infrastructure Program last year.

In August last year, Antique Governor Rhodora Cadiao said upgrading the airport would allow larger airplanes to take off and land, making airfare more affordable and would make cargo logistics via air transportation possible

Source: Philippines News Agency