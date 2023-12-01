DOTr Announces MRT-3 Fare Hike to Reduce Government Subsidy

Manila - The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has announced plans to implement a fare hike for the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) next year, aimed at reducing government subsidies and reallocating funds to other projects. This move is part of the department's broader strategy to manage operational costs more efficiently.

According to Philippines News Agency, the decision for the fare adjustment is based on the necessity of maintenance and operations costs. He pointed out that similar fare hikes in the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) and LRT-2 had been positively received by commuters, resulting in increased ridership. The MRT-3, which has not seen a fare adjustment in the last eight years, is expected to follow suit with this policy. The proposed fare increase includes raising the minimum fare from PHP13 to approximately PHP16, and the maximum fare from PHP28 to PHP34.

The fare hike petition for the MRT-3, initially filed in July, was deferred due to technical issues in requirements and procedures. Although no specific date for the fare increase has been set, Undersecretary Batan assured that there would be an announcement well in advance of its implementation to keep commuters informed.

In addition to the MRT-3 fare hike, Batan also provided updates on other major transport projects in Manila. The MRT-7, with ongoing construction in eight of its eleven stations, is currently in the testing and commissioning phase. It is expected to begin partial operations by 2025. Meanwhile, the Metro Manila Subway, the country's first subway project, is projected to be fully operational between 2028 and 2029, with plans for partial operations to start sooner. A key focus of the subway construction is ensuring its safety and reliability.