DOT: Tourism activities in Canlaon City suspended amid eruption

MANILA: The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Wednesday announced the suspension of activities in tourism sites within Canlaon City following the eruption of Mt. Kanlaon early this week. In a public advisory, the DOT advised travelers to monitor current bulletins and maintain active awareness of local conditions when traveling to areas within the vicinity of the volcano. Mt. Kanlaon on Negros Island had been placed under Alert Level 2, indicating that it is exhibiting moderate levels of unrest and there is a potential for increased volcanic activity that may lead to minor eruptions or significant ashfall. 'All tourism-related activities within the Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) are also now suspended. Travelers are strongly advised to avoid the PDZ, which extends a 4-kilometer radius from the summit,' the DOT said. It also warned about potential flight cancellations or delays. 'Ash clouds from the volcano can affect air travel, leading to disruptions in flight schedules,' the DOT said. 'If your travel plans a re affected by the volcanic activity, it is important to make timely arrangements with your accommodation providers,' it added. For assistance during this period, the agency said its Call Center 151-TOUR (8687) will be available 24/7 daily and can provide reliable information and support for all tourism-related concerns. 'On the whole, the health and safety of our visitors and the local communities remain the top priority of the DOT during this time,' it said. Source: Philippines News Agency