DOT seeks more Safe Travels Stamp applications

The Department of Tourism (DOT) opens the application for the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Safe Travels Stamp starting Monday to all DOT-accredited accommodation establishments (AEs) and tourism destinations that are open to local tourists.

"With uniform travel protocols expected to stimulate domestic travel, the need for more establishments for leisure will arise. The DOT encourages all AEs not used as quarantine facilities and tourism destinations that have reopened to apply for the WTTC Safe Travels Stamp to be globally recognized as a fun and 'Safe Travels' facility and destination," DOT Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said in a news release.

The WTTC Safe Travels Stamp is the world’s first safety and hygiene stamp for travelers to recognize governments and businesses that have adopted global health standardized protocols.

Aside from being promoted in the websites and social media platforms of the DOT and the Tourism Promotions Board, the recipients benefit from global exposure and the vast network of WTTC member organizations as well as brand awareness with the logos distinctly posted on the WTTC website.

Interested applicants must be compliant with the DOT’s health and safety guidelines, adhere to the WTTC Safe Travels Terms and Conditions, and submit the necessary documentary requirements.

Accommodation establishments should submit a letter of intent, accomplished application form, and establishment logo while destinations include the local government unit (LGU) profile, health and safety-related issuances/ordinances, and destination logo.

Applications should be coursed through the DOT’s regional offices with email addresses available at www.tourism.gov.ph/regional_offices.aspx.

The DOT central office and regional offices will conduct inspection and validation of the applicant establishments and destinations.

"It should be noted that the Safe Travels stamp is based on self-assessment and is not a certification, thus, stamp holders shall ensure strict compliance with the Safe Travels Protocols Terms and Conditions at all times," Puyat clarified.

Last January, the DOT issued the Stamp to two staycation hotels, namely: Joy Nostalg Hotel and Suites Manila and Grand Hyatt Manila recognizing their compliance with the DOT and WTTC Safe Travels protocols.

Source: Philippines News Agency