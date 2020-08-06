DOT reminds hotels to follow health protocols

Tourism chief Bernadette Romulo-Puyat is reminding hotels operating under all levels of community quarantine to strictly follow the health and safety protocols it set for accommodation establishments.

“It has come to the attention of the Department of Tourism (DOT) that a number of hotels and accommodation establishments that have been issued Certificates of Authority to Operate (CAO) or Provisional Certificates of Authority to Operate (PCAO) have not been complying with the relevant health and safety guidelines in the accommodation of Returning Overseas Filipinos, OFWs (overseas Filipino workers), and other guests,” she said in a letter dated August 3 to Tourism Congress of the Philippines President Jose Clemente III.

Romulo-Puyat said the government understands the challenges faced by businesses amid the pandemic but underscored that the health and safety of guests and employees should remain the “primary consideration”.

The reminder came after a hotel in Pasay reportedly failed to observe DOT’s guidelines by allowing its guests to “loiter at the lobby” for hours, some of whom had no proper personal protective equipment, while they waited for vacant rooms.

The official said the hotel should have referred the guests to other accommodation establishments if they were overbooked.

She warned that the DOT would revoke the CAO of hotels found violating the guidelines.

Source: Philippines News Agency