DOT names Masbate province as ‘Art Capital’ of Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY: To further promote and give way to diversified art sectors in Masbate, the Department of Tourism-Bicol (DOT-5) has issued a proclamation declaring the province as the "Art Capital of Bicol." In an interview on Thursday, Regional Director Herbie Aguas said Proclamation No. 001 which he signed on Tuesday also puts the Obra Masbateño Arts Festival in the official calendar of the National Commission for Culture and Arts (NCCA) and its activities that are about to conclude this February, which is celebrated as the National Arts Month. "The recognition given for Masbate province is for its efforts and enthusiasm to boost the art sectors in the Bicol Region. The Obra Masbateño Arts Festival honors the existing art sector which includes visual, literary, culinary, music, dance, photography, film, fashion design, and makeup," he said. The activities lined up as part of the festival from Feb. 27-29 are a visual arts and photography workshop, dance extravaganza, cooking demo, film and video workshop, an d songwriting cocompetition. The festival was initiated by the Masbate provincial government in 2021 as the Obra Exhibit to recognize the talents of local artists and their contribution to the community. Source: Philippines News Agency