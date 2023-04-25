DOT mulls ‘tourism summit’ in Bukidnon amid opening of new routes

The Department of Tourism in Northern Mindanao (DOT-10) is eyeing a "tourism summit" in Bukidnon province in line with the opening of new air routes this year. In an interview, DOT-10 Director Marie Ellaine Salvaña-Unchuan said the summit was proposed by Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri during his recent visit to the Kaamulan Festival celebration last week. The proposal, she said, aims to put the province, especially its capital Malaybalay City, as a 'Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions' (MICE) destination in Northern Mindanao. "This is also in anticipation of the opening of its new airport (in Don Carlos town), accommodation facilities, and huge sports complex (in Malaybalay City)," Unchuan said. Unchuan said the senator has asked the agency to prepare a tourism master plan for Bukidnon due to its potential for farm and mountain tourism which will be included as the main agenda of the summit. Meanwhile, in preparation for the May 6 opening of the Cebu Pacific Airlines' Clark to Laguindingan flight, DOT-10 said it will hold a familiarization tour for tourism operators, media, and social media influencers both from Region 3's Clark in Pampanga and Northern Mindanao, "This is a big opportunity for both regions to showcase their potential to the rest of the country and the world," Unchuan said.

Source: Philippines News Agency