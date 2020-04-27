DOT mourns death of former Tourism chief Mon Jimenez

The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Monday extended its condolences to the family of former Secretary Ramon Jimenez Jr. who passed away at 64.

“On behalf of the officials and employees of the Department of Tourism, I would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the bereaved loved ones of former Tourism Secretary Ramon “Mon” Jimenez, Jr. who recently passed away,” DOT Sec. Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said in a statement.

Puyat acknowledged Jimenez’s work during his years of service which led to the “growth of the tourism sector and promotion of the Philippines as a wonderful, joyous and fun place”.

It was during the leadership of Jimenez that the famed tourism tagline, “It’s More Fun in the Philippines” was coined.

“The DOT family pays tribute to the immeasurable contributions of Secretary Jimenez who laid down the foundation for the country’s most famous tourism campaign, ‘It’s More Fun in the Philippines’, which I have chosen to retain until now, and the DOT policies that helped shape the National Tourism Development Program for 2016-2022,” she said.

Jimenez, who worked in the advertising industry for 35 years, served as DOT secretary from 2011 to 2016. The cause of his death was not immediately known.

Source: Philippines News Agency