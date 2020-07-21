DOT launches learning program to recharge, revitalize tourism

The Department of Tourism (DOT) is launching a powerhouse online learning program dubbed the “Leadership Excellence Series (LES) 2020,” under the auspices of its National Capital Region (NCR) office.

In a press release Tuesday, DOT said the said program aims to recharge and revitalize the country’s tourism industry players while offering creative ways to retool and reskill them as they face the challenges and opportunities of the “new normal”.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat will join two highly acclaimed motivational speakers and business gurus in the Philippines, Francis Kong, and Josiah Go, in a limited online engagement to be moderated by entrepreneur and producer of The Final Pitch on CNN Philippines, John Aguilar.

The LES 2020 is a blended learning session inspired by the world-renowned TED Talk format and integrating live event and digital delivery tools.

Simulcast via Zoom and to be complemented digitally across the DOT-NCR’s official social media accounts @TourismMNL, the LES 2020 seeks to complement the online learning courses offered by the DOT’s Office of Industry Manpower Development (OIMD).

Designed by a team of academics and integrated marketing communications experts, the LES 2020 envisions to provide tourism stakeholders with an accessible, democratized, and holistic learning opportunity that combines global + local (glocal) praxis.

Go will tackle his latest study on the “10 Value Chain Factors Affecting Recovery in the Tourism Industry” as part of his forthcoming book discussing creative strategies to market to the “new tourist”.

He will also coach interested members of the tourism industry on creating recovery plans, restructure products and services, and how to optimize human resources.

Meanwhile, Kong, an award-winning motivational speaker, will impart strategic leadership management to members of the tourism industry, sharing first-hand life experiences that can motivate, recharge, and revitalize the morale of the tourism workforce.

According to DOT-NCR regional director Woodrow C. Maquiling Jr., the LES 2020 is open to the public, free-of-charge, with emphasis on tourism industry enterprises, players, and front-liners.

Interested participants may register for free at shorturl.at/goRV4.

To qualify for a DOT certificate of participation, registrants are required to finish the entire online learning program and complete a feedback form.

Source: Philippines News Agency