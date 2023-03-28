DOT jobs fair offers over 2K vacancies in W. Visayas

The Department of Tourism on Tuesday announced 2,279 vacancies in 40 participating employers in Western Visayas during a job fair to be held at the Robinsons Place Jaro, this city, on March 30 and 31. The 'Trabaho, Turismo, Asenso! (Job, Tourism, Progress)' Philippine Tourism Job Fair, in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), offers not just tourism-related work but employment in the allied services industry as well. 'You know when you talk of tourism, you not just talk of destinations but we also talk about the job employment that it generates and we're happy that we're getting back somehow to normal in terms of tourism,' DOT Western Visayas Director Crisanta Marlene Rodriguez said in a press conference. 'The employers also took the opportunity of advertising their vacancies. DOLE helped a lot in getting the employers to join.' Vacancies are from accommodation establishments, travel and tours, food and beverages, business process outsourcing firms, medical industry, courier, consumer goods, and employment agencies, among others, from Aklan, Iloilo, and as far as Negros Occidental. The event is the second run of the multi-month series of job fairs that started on Sept. 22, 2022 and will conclude in May to mark the 50th DOT founding anniversary coinciding with Philippine Labor Day. The first run was carried out at the National Capital Region, Region 7 (Central Visayas), and Region 10 (Northern Mindanao). This year's job fair will be in Regions 6 (Western Visayas), 3 (Central Luzon) and again in Region 10. Khariza Joy Sofia, co-chair of the DOT job fair committee, said it is aimed at 'linking workers adversely displaced during the height of the pandemic some two years ago,' taking into account the employment opportunities in the recovering tourism industry.

Source: Philippines News Agency