DOT flies out 337 stranded tourists in Soccsksargen

At least 337 foreign and local tourists stranded in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) following the coronavirus quarantine were flown out from the region in over two months through “sweeper” flights facilitated by the Department of Tourism (DOT).

Armin Hautea, DOT-Region 12 director, said Monday the tourists were ferried to Manila starting the last week of March via special flights from the local airport and the Davao City International Airport.

Hautea said a total of 440 foreign tourists were stranded in the region due to the grounding of domestic flights in mid-March in the wake of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

In coordination with the foreign embassies and concerned government agencies, he said a total of 268 foreigners were able to travel to Manila and eventually to their home countries.

Hautea said DOT-12 was tasked to gather the stranded foreigners, help secure the needed documents and the booking of their flights, and transport them to the airport.

“There were 172 foreign tourists who opted to remain in the region and just wait for the Covid-19 situation to ease,” Hautea told reporters.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines here earlier said it facilitated at least five outbound flights for the stranded tourists.

Arrangements for the special flights were assisted by local government units, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, Police Regional Office-12 and the Soccsksargen Regional Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19

For the local tourists, he said they documented a total of 209 stranded individuals and already flown out 69 of them.

He said they were continuously monitoring the status of the 140 remaining stranded local travelers and providing them advice on available flights to their preferred destinations.

“Right now, they’re waiting for the resumption of the (domestic) commercial flights so they can already go home,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency