DOT flies home stranded local tourists in Caraga

Local tourists who have been stranded in different tourist spots in Caraga Region due to the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) lockdowns since mid-March this year were finally sent home Saturday.

Department of Tourism Caraga (DOT-13) OIC-director Mary Jean Camarin said most of the local tourists were stranded in Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte while some in the provinces of Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Sur, and Agusan del Norte.

“The DOT, with the support of the local government units (LGUs), shouldered their travel expenses from the sites where they were stranded up to Bancasi Airport in Butuan City,” Camarin told the Philippine News Agency.

“There were 136 domestic tourists who were sent home today in a sweeper flight by Cebu Pacific from Butuan to Manila,” she said.

She said there are still several local tourists stranded in the region but the agency could not yet determine their exact number.

“We are still coordinating with the LGUs to get the remaining number of domestic tourists still stranded here,” she said.

Last month, 167 stranded local tourists, mostly in Siargao Island, were provided by DOT-13 with financial assistance amounting to PHP2,000 each through the “DOT Cares” program.

The agency also repatriated stranded foreign tourists in March and April this year.

