DOT eyes new slogan anchored on ‘elements unique to Filipinos’

The Philippines is eyeing an "evolved" national tourism slogan, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco has revealed Wednesday.

The country's current tagline "It's More Fun in the Philippines" was launched in 2012, replacing the previous WOW Philippines campaign.

Frasco said the new branding would be anchored on "elements that make our Filipino brand distinct all over the world" and would come out once it has been finalized and presented to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"[Y]ou can rest assured that this is a matter that we're taking very seriously and giving due thought taking into consideration also the change in circumstances since the pandemic where people are now in search for substantial and immersive experiences that are anchored on a cultural experience," she said in an interview in Mandaluyong City.

"Of course, the Philippines will always be fun that doesn't need to be said because it's true. But beyond that, we are a beautiful country with beautiful people and a wealth of products and destinations and we want the brand to fully encapsulate all of these nuances of our country beyond having fun," she added.

Frasco said the current slogan had its merits and successes but, "as people and life in general, we must evolve and we must move on, taking into consideration everything that we have been through."

"So the Philippines will continue to be fun but now also it will have a very substantial approach to its branding campaign," she reiterated.

Tourism Promotions Board Deputy Chief Operating Officer Charles Bautista, in a separate interview, said the government is still "in the stage of conceptualization" and assured this move would be done in consultation with marketing experts.

"This isn't the first time we've done it. Looking into our history, our very first campaign was Festival Islands of the Pacific which was way back in the '70s," he said.

"Now I think we're in the stage of conceptualization... (Secretary Frasco) has a theme devoted to really making sure that we have all the necessary inputs from stakeholders," he added.

To recall, Marcos in his first State of the Nation Address, sought to strengthen the promotion of the "Filipino brand" rooted in the Philippines' rich cultural heritage

Source: Philippines News Agency