DOT E. Visayas steps up ties with tourist transport operators

TACLOBAN CITY: The Department of Tourism (DOT) in the region is stepping up its linkages with tourism transport operators to level up the service provided to guests.

DOT Eastern Visayas Regional Director Karina Rosa Tiopes said on Tuesday a group accredited by the tourism department has recently been organized to improve tourist transport service and operations, find effective and lasting solutions to issues, and create more opportunities for each member to earn.

One of the strategies is to link transport service providers with DOT-accredited tour operators and accommodation facilities to establish competitive rates.

“Tourist transport is one of the key links in the tourism value chain. For us to be a competitive destination, our tourist transport providers should provide above par service, establish competitive pricing, and strengthen their links with other tourism sectors across the value chain. This is what we collectively aim to achieve,” Tiopes said in a phone interview.

The transport group’s president Benjie Belarmino will sit as a member of the Regional Development Council inter-agency task force on Eastern Visayas airports development and operations.

“We worked on organizing the group so that they will have a legal personality and one voice for better representation,” Tiopes added.

The DOT accreditation for tourist transport service providers looks into seating capacity, roadworthiness, ventilation, firefighting capabilities, first aid kit, and storage spac

Source: Philippines News Agency