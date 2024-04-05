DOT commits to support Iloilo int’l airport privatization

The Department of Tourism (DOT) will provide support to the Iloilo International Airport privatization that the city government has been pushing for. DOT Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco paid a courtesy call on Mayor Jerry P. Treñas at the city hall on Friday. Treñas said he requested Frasco, who sits on the board of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), to fast-track the privatization proposal for the airport. The DOT and CAAP serve as implementing agencies for the project. 'She promised to push for its (Iloilo International Airport) privatization,' the mayor said. The privatization of the airport would ensure the expansion of the runway to accommodate bigger planes and the terminal to avoid congestion, especially during delayed flights; and repair of the escalator, air-conditioning unit and restrooms. The mayor said that while the city government has secured PHP190 million through the budget of Senator Grace Poe to improve the airport, it is still not enough. Treñas said at least three investors had signified interest in the project. The Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center website showed that as of March 22, the unsolicited proposal of the Prime Asset Ventures Inc. Consortium is 'under initial evaluation by implementing agency,' while there is no available data yet for Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc. and Megaworld. The rehabilitation-expansion-operation-maintenance project covers the expansion of capacity of the passenger terminal building (PTB), construction of an apron adjacent to the PTB extension, renovation/maintenance of the existing building, installation of required equipment for passenger services in the new PTB, and operation and maintenance of the PTB and equipment and facilities during the concession period. 'I hope it happens soon because the PPP center is supposed to review all proposals within 10 days,' the mayor said. (PNA) Source: Philippines News Agency