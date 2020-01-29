DOT allots P340.7-M for Iloilo tourism infra

The Department of Tourism (DOT) has earmarked a total of PHP340.7 million for Iloilo's tourism infrastructure development through the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA).

"TIEZA made sure that the Province of Iloilo will have our steadfast support in terms of tourism infrastructure development, and has allocated a total of PHP 340.7 million for this purpose," Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said during a hosted dinner over the weekend on the sidelines of the Dinagyang Festival 2020.

She said the TIEZA Board had recently approved the allocation of PHP135 million for the restoration of three landmarks in Iloilo, namely, Arevalo Plaza, Molo Plaza, and La Paz Plaza.

A portion of the total TIEZA funding will be allotted for the rehabilitation of the historical Jaro Belfry, the construction of a Tourism Information Center and Tourist Rest Area (Green Restroom) in Esplanade 3, the improvements of Iloilo Convention Center, and the development of the Sunburst Park.

Romulo-Puyat recently led the ceremonial lighting of Calle Real called Ilomination, together with Senator Franklin Drilon, Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr., Iloilo City Mayor Jerry TreAas, DOT Regional Director Helen Catalbas, and other local officials as one of the highlights of Dinagyang Festival.

She also met with Iloilo tourism stakeholders including the provincial and city tourism officers, accommodation representatives, and members of the Iloilo MICE Alliance to discuss digital tourism, DOT accreditation, and Iloilo flight connectivity among others.

Source: Philippines News Agency