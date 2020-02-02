DOT advises foreign offices in China on temporary travel ban

The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Sunday advised its foreign offices in China to relay to all stakeholders the latest directive by President Rodrigo Duterte to temporarily ban the entry of any person coming from China, Hong Kong and Macau to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

In a statement, the DOT said a mandatory fourteen-day quarantine for Filipinos and Permanent Resident Visa holders coming from any place in China and its Special Administrative Regions is also required.

The directive excludes Filipino citizens and holders of permanent resident visas issued by the Philippine government.

Moreover, Filipinos are temporarily banned to travel to China and its special administrative regions.

"The safety and protection of our citizens thriving in our tourist spots, the employees of the tourism sector, and domestic and foreign tourists alike remain the Department of Tourism's priority. We call on everyone in the tourism industry to follow these directives until the World Health Organization and the Philippine government deems it safe to resume travel to these parts.", Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat said.

Romulo-Puyat added that the DOT is coordinating with the travel trade sector nationwide to ensure the full implementation of this directive.

Earlier, the DOT has released Guidelines in Handling Guests in Tourism Enterprises in the Advent of nCOV Global Health Emergency in support to calls for precautionary measures.

"The DOT is in close coordination with all concerned government agencies and assures that precautionary steps are being taken to ensure the safety of Filipinos and travelers from other countries who are visiting the Philippines," Romulo-Puyat said.

Source: Philippines News Agency