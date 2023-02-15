DOT-13 to hone hospitality skills of 7K tourism players

BUTUAN CITY: The Department of Tourism in the Caraga Region (DOT-13) will train some 7,000 tourism frontline workers and students from the region on the Filipino Brand of Service Excellence (FBSE).

DOT-13 Regional Director Ivonnie Dumadag said the FBSE is a program initiated by the agency to equip the tourism front-liners in the country with ways of delivering customer services founded on Filipino values.

“The FBSE is a flagship program of DOT Secretary Maria Christina Frasco. The program seeks to revive the Filipino values of respect, love, warmth, and hospitality for our visitors and to everyone,” Dumadag said in an interview Wednesday.

Frasco, she added, wants to embed the Filipino core values in all frontline tourism workers in the country.

Dumadag led the opening of the FBSE training for 50 students who are taking hospitality, management, and tourism courses in Surigao City on Wednesday.

In a separate interview Wednesday, Richard Amores, a DOT-13 accredited trainer, described the FBSE as a core program with a focus on human capital.

“The FBSE training is composed of three modules with topics on the Seven Core Values of Filipinos, the GUEST Technique which teaches our front-liners in providing excellent services to their clients, and the Heart Module that focuses on answering and dealing with customer complaints,” Amores said.

The first FBSE training in the region was conducted last week in Tandag City, Surigao del Sur province, participated in by 50 personnel from the municipal and provincial tourism offices.

For this year, the DOT is targeting 100,000 tourism frontline workers in the country to undergo the FBSE training.

Source: Philippines News Agency