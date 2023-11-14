DOST to reconsider 300 individuals for scholarship grant

Over 300 individuals still stand a chance to avail of a scholarship grant from the Department of Science and Technology - Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI) as long as they are able to submit the complete documentary requirements. "We have potential qualifiers whose scholarship (could be) awarded at a later time, pending the submission of additional requirements," SEI Chief Science Research Specialist Peter Gerry Gavina told the Philippine News Agency on Tuesday. Gavina said the documentary requirements are needed so the SEI could determine if the 331 examinees who have met the required score are eligible to avail of the scholarship. Last Nov. 12, SEI announced the list of 2,669 qualifiers to the 2023 Junior Level Science Scholarships, out of the 12,566 examinees. Gavina clarified that the SEI will still have to check if the documents to be submitted by the potential qualifiers are accurate and reliable. "As soon as they submit to us the requirements, we will evaluate these and they will be notified individually. We will no longer post their names on our website and/or newspaper," he added. According to SEI, the qualifiers who will avail of the scholarship will enjoy benefits such as tuition and other school fees subsidies, monthly stipends, learning materials and/or connectivity allowance, thesis allowance, transportation allowance, group health, and accident insurance, beginning the first semester of the academic year 2023-2024. The potential qualifiers will receive an official advisory on the requirements they must resubmit, the SEI said.

Source: Philippines News Agency