DOST new science videos to air Feb. 19

MANILA: New episodes of educational videos, "TuklaSiyensya", will begin airing on Feb. 19, the Science Education Institute (SEI) of the Department of Science and Technology announced Wednesday.

These educational resources on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) can be accessed through DZRH’s Radyo Henyo segment; Knowledge Channel’s on-air and online platforms; and the DOST-SEI Nulab: STEM in Motion Facebook page.

The new season will showcase 10-minute videos tackling topics such as viruses and disease, fermented food, polymer, science communication, physics, earthquake, among others.

In a statement, SEI Director Josette Biyo said the TuklaSiyensya is an avenue to reach more young people and bring science closer to them.

In 2021, the SEI has partnered with Knowledge Channel so that its STEM modules and educational resources will be shown in the latter's programs and distribute these for free in their beneficiary schools.

These STEM modules were developed by the SEI in partnership with the Department of Education.

The SEI-Knowledge Channel partnership aims to help contribute in promoting STEM careers, enhance interest in mathematics and science, and improve the high school students' performance in these areas.

Up to 15 episodes are lined up for the "TuklaSiyensya" new season, the SEI said

Source: Philippines News Agency