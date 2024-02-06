DOST, NCCA join Senate in celebrating National Arts Month

MANILA: The Department on Science and Technology (DOST) and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) opened on Tuesday art exhibits in the Senate in Pasay City in celebration of National Arts Month this February. Both agencies partnered with the Office of Senate Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, a staunch advocate of arts and cultural heritage, to open KatHABI - A Textile Innovation Exhibit and Buhay na Dunong: Bukal ng Sining Aklan Piña Handloom Weaving Exhibit. Legarda, who principally authored the Tropical Fabrics Law, said the first exhibit serves as a platform that showcases groundbreaking developments in sustainable textiles. "The KatHABI Textile Innovation Exhibit serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering sustainable development and promoting the growth of our local industries," she said in her speech. Legarda said this partnership with DOST's Philippine Textile Research Institute would not only drive innovation but also empower communities and advocate for a more sust ainable future. DOST Secretary Renato Solidum said the exhibit would highlight the convergence of science and the art of innovation and tradition. "We are delighted that Philippine Textile Science Technology and Innovation take center stage in the Senate's 2024 National Arts Month. It extolls the crucial role of innovation and creativity in shaping the future of Philippine textiles and in realizing an inclusive, competitive, and sustainable textile industry," Solidum said in his opening ceremony remark. Meanwhile, Legarda's partnership with NCCA showcases the Aklan Piña Handloom Weaving, which was included in the list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Dec. 6, 2023. Apart from being fifth on the list, Legarda said, the Aklan Piña Handloom Weaving is the first inscription for the people of Visayas and the Philippines under the Traditional Craftsmanship Domain. "Gayundin, unang paghahabing tradisyon sa Pilipina s na napabilang sa listahan ng UNESCO ([It is] also the first weaving tradition in the Philippines that was included on UNESCO's list)," the lawmaker noted. Legarda sees the exhibit not just as an opportunity to showcase Aklan Piña Handloom Weaving but also to acknowledge the Filipino farmers and weavers whose dedication and continuous practice of the tradition to uphold the Filipino identity in the world. Source: Philippines News Agency