DOST introduces waste management tech to Zambo Norte town

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has recently introduced the bioreactor and plastic densifier technologies to the municipal government of Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte.

Martin Wee, DOST regional director, said Wednesday the two waste management technologies were presented during an information drive aimed at increasing local productivity and the implementation of the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act in Sirawai.

Wee said the bioreactor transforms biodegradable household waste and processes it into soil enriching compost that can be used to augment local farming methods. It is currently capable of converting 80 percent of its total carrying capacity into organic fertilizer daily.

The plastic densifier, meanwhile, uses temperature to soften waste Styrofoam and plastics, allowing them to be refigured into items such as tables, chairs, and bricks.

Wee said the two technologies, developed by the Industrial Technology Development Institute (ITDI), are directed at addressing both organic and inorganic refuse.

He said they also introduced to the municipal government of Sirawai the next phase of DOST's Small Medium Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP) program, dubbed SETUP 2.0.

Wee said the program follows improved guidelines to enable both firm based and industry sectors to flourish through streamlined technology upgrading systems and procedures.

