DOST helps Tarlac MSME to become globally competitive

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO: The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has played a major role that helped a micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) in Tarlac City penetrate the global market.

Through its Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP), the DOST gave the Golden Crown Petals and Herbs (GCPH) based in Tarlac City the needed boost to make its one-of-a-kind handcrafted sugar flower products be exported around the world.

Dhannize Mae Pili, senior research specialist of the Provincial Science and Technology Office-Tarlac, said on Friday that through SETUP, the GCPH was able to acquire solar power technologies that allow the firm to meet its growing production demand.

Under the SETUP, Pili said MSMEs can avail of technological innovations to elevate their businesses from kitchen-scale to world-class enterprises.

“Through SETUP, they are provided means to access equipment and technologies that can revolutionize their production processes leading to a wider market reach even reaching foreign shores,” Pili said.

GCPH owner Fe Esperanza Sado attributed some of the success of her business venture to SETUP. She now exports products to 15 countries across Asia, Australia, the United States of America, Europe and Africa that comprises 99 percent of their market.

“Now, more than ever, I consider DOST as heaven-sent because now, I am proud to present the fruits of DOST labor with GCPH, and we are still growing,” Sado said.

Established in 2003, the GCPH is a wholesaler, distributor, and manufacturer of edible gum paste, sugar flowers and royal icing decorations for cupcakes.

Aside from the upgrading of their equipment, Sado said the DOST-SETUP also provided other technical assistance such as training and consultancies.

The GCPH was named as best SETUP adoptor in Central Luzon in 2019.

Meanwhile, DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. cited the importance of science and technology to make MSMEs more competitive.

In his visit to Tarlac last Jan. 27, Solidum witnessed how the application of appropriate technologies can help local businesses like GCPH to produce products that can compete globally.

“May kakayahan ang ating mga kababayan sa kanilang mga negosyo na maging world class, na mabenta hindi lang dito kundi sa ibang bansa. Kaya nga ang gusto ko sa ating pagpapatakbo ng ating mga tulong sa ating mga kababayan, dapat ang ating mensahe ay mahalaga na mai-emphasize, madiin ang kahalagahan ng syensya at teknolohiya, kaya nga “Sa syensya at teknolohiya, negosyo ay tiyak kikita (Our countrymen have the ability to make their businesses world class, which can be sold not only here but abroad. So, in our efforts to help our countrymen, we need to emphasize the importance of science and technology. In science and technology, business is definitely profitable),” he said.

