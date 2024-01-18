DOST enjoins public to send R and D proposals; feats projects in Mindanao

MANILA: The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) is urging the public, especially business owners, scientists, researchers, and those in the academe, to send research and development (R and D) proposals for funding. The DOST is currently holding the Mindanao leg of Call Conference to showcase the projects the department has supported in the region and encourage stakeholders to avail of its funding support. Speaking at the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon televised briefing, DOST Undersecretary Leah Buendia said they have aided various sectors in Mindanao. She cited as an example the PHP72 million funding for the creation of the Sea Cucumber R and D Center at the Mindanao State University, which develops hatcheries in coastal communities. "Dried sea cucumber can be sold from PHP8,000 to PHP20,000 per kilo in the international market. We provide funding for this so the researchers could further study how to increase sea cucumber production in Mindanao," Buendia said, adding that sea cucumber is a food delicac y that contains bioactive compounds used in pharmaceuticals. The DOST also supported the establishment of the Seaweed Research and Development Center at the Mindanao State University Tawi-Tawi College of Technology and Oceanography, to improve the quality of seaweeds and increase production. In terms of providing traffic solutions, Buendia said the DOST also supported the University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines' Light Edge Computer Vision Solution for Smart and Efficient Traffic Management or TrafficEZ. This program, she said, seeks to develop a smart traffic monitoring system using edge computing to detect and address congestion. "We encourage our scientists, budding researchers to submit proposals and ideas so we could fund these and help us in providing solutions. The call is not just in Mindanao as we would also hold the call conference in other areas," she said. Buendia noted that the DOST could work with the stakeholders to improve their productivity and profitability. Source : Philippines News Agency