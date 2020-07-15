DOST chief notes increasing R&D proposals

Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Fortunato dela Peña noted the increasing number of research and development (R&D) proposals the agency has been receiving, with more than 900 proposals sent this year for 2021 funding.

These proposals were sent to the DOST’s National Research Council of the Philippines (NRCP), Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (PCHRD), Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technologies Research and Development (PCIEERD), and the Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic, and Natural Resources (PCAARRD).

“For NRCP, PCIEERD, and PCHRD, the number has increased from 695 in 2019 to 894 in 2020. PCAARRD proposals are not yet all in,” dela Peña told the Philippine News Agency in an interview.

Institutions submitting R&D proposals have been increasing as well. “The number increases each year, from 85 in 2016 to 181 this year. Some institutions submit every year, while others are submitting for the first time this year,” he said.

The increase in the number of institutions that submit proposals for the first time indicates that more institutions are being capacitated to undertake meaningful R&D, dela Peña said.

Dela Peña said he could attribute the increasing number of R&D proposals to various factors such as the agency’s investment in human resource development.

Source: Philippines News Agency