DOST chief expects increase in LGUs registering in ‘Tanod Covid’

Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Fortunato dela Peña is expecting that more local government units (LGUs) would register in “Tanod Covid”, a short message service (SMS)-based platform where one could report potential coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases for contact-tracing purposes.

As of May 7, some eight LGUs already adopted the “Tanod Covid”, which are the LGUs in Malabon, Mandaluyong, Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; San Jose in Romblon, Valencia in Bukidnon, Jabonga in Agusan del Norte, and Maigo in Lanao del Norte.

“We are expecting an increase starting next week. There (are) staff in our regions, and they were trained to assist the LGUs in the use of ‘Tanod Covid’. We will also do online training for staff of LGUs this coming week,” dela Peña told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) over the weekend.

“Tanod Covid” was launched last April 22 as one of the features of the Feasibility Analysis of Syndromic Surveillance using Spatio-Temporal Epidemiological Modeler (FASSSTER) app.

FASSSTER gathers current data, different scenarios, and approximate timeline when the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) would peak or when the curve may flatten, according to dela Peña.

The public may use “Tanod Covid” after registering to the approved numbers unique to each LGU.

Representatives of LGUs and the Department of Health could see the reports or SMS from citizens.

The representatives would also see the report summaries and map visualization, and will therefore enable them to easily identify the areas where there are many potential cases.

In a statement on Monday, Globe Telecom said it will provide the LGUs and their constituents access to “Tanod Covid” free of mobile charges.

“Through ‘Tanod Covid’, we aim to add more value to our services by enabling our customers and their communities safeguard their health and safety especially during present circumstances, where access to immediate testing and healthcare prove to be more difficult,” said Albert de Larrazabal, Globe’s chief commercial officer.

Source: Philippines News Agency