DOST-Batangas helps MSMEs seeking to hit global market

LIPA CITY: The Department of Science and Technology office in this province (DOST-Batangas) is calling on micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to participate in its Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP) so that they can avail of technologies that will help them become internationally competitive. In an interview on Thursday, DOST-Batangas Science Research Specialist Maico Hernandez said his office is offering small entrepreneurs technology transfer on machinery, equipment, testing, food safety, Halal certification, and packaging and labeling, among others. 'Through SETUP, MSMEs can acquire machinery to improve the productivity and efficiency of their operations and cater to the demand of their market. As productivity increases, quality also increases especially in the sector of food manufacturing and cosmetic industry,' he told the Philippine News Agency. SETUP enables MSMEs to increase sales and production, streamlines and improves company operations and branding, upgrades the qual ity of products and services, and makes them competitive in their respective industry, he said. Hernandez noted that with the help of the DOST, a Lipa City-based company was recently recognized as the first Filipino skincare company to have their products available in all markets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). 'Their company started their business at the back of their house with a PHP5,000 capital. When their operations are becoming labor intensive, we provide them equipment and know-how to be able to speed up their production and cater to market demand,' he said. The program also helped the company increase their branding and avoid economic loss from product rejects and recalls, as well as enhance product safety and quality. Meanwhile, Mary Jane Raca, chief financial officer at C and H Cosmetic Industry, said she and her husband got involved in the DOST's SETUP program in 2014, in hope of hitting the export market. 'My husband, who is from Quezon province, worked as a janitor until we started busine ss in 2005. When volume of the production increased, the DOST helped us to be globally competitive through additional machinery like mixers and pillow wraps as well as training in marketing and personnel management,' she said. In 2021, DOST-Calabarzon named their company as its Best Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP) Adopter. To date, the company is exporting its products across the globe including countries in Asia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Africa, North America, and Australia, among others. Raca said amid the pandemic, they developed new products such as alcohol and sanitizer to adjust to the needs of the public. 'We put up our manufacturing plant in San Antonio, Quezon to provide livelihood to my husband's kababayans… Henry even contracted Covid but our employees were our inspiration. And since we were not priority products, we must be flexible by producing alcohol,' she added. Raca said the DOST continues to give their firm technical advice despite its already being an establish ed business. Source: Philippines News Agency