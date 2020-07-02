DOST-10 scholars join ‘Bayanihan’ vs. Covid-19

At least 36 students and graduates who are grantees of the Department of Science and Technology’S (DOST) scholarship program in Region 10 have volunteered to serve as support staff to the medical front-liners working to fight the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

The scholars aided their local communities in relief operations, specifically on repacking and distribution of food packs and disinfectants to the local residents, said Dr. Josette Biyo, director of DOST-Science Education Institute (SEI), on Thursday.

Biyo said most of the scholars hail from Bukidnon State University, Central Mindanao University in Bukidnon province; Camiguin Polytechnic State College in Camiguin province; Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology in Iligan City; Capitol University; Xavier University Ateneo de Cagayan; and University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines here.

“No amount of volunteer work is too small nor big enough in this time of the pandemic,” she said.

“The country needs all the help that we can give. Thank you DOST-SEI Scholars for your bravery, heroism, and patriotism in responding to the call of the time through your various ways of volunteerism. We are proud of you,” she added.

Meanwhile, a group of scholars from USTP-CDO who were stranded in their boarding houses because of the pandemic have involved themselves in the production of alcohols, face masks, and face shields, Biyo said.

Others also volunteered as quarantine pass checkers, data validators and encoders for the implementation of the Social Amelioration Program, and as members of the Barangay Health Emergency Response Team (BHERT), she said.

A number of Electronics Engineering scholars also from the USTP-CDO also helped in the construction of an automated disinfectant tent, automated-contact freehand disinfecting equipment, and ultra-violet germicidal closet for the state-run Northern Mindanao Medical Center and J.R. Borja Hospital in this city.

Biyo said some scholars were also involved in fabricating handwashing stations and another scholar is currently developing an Online Monitoring System of Covid-19 cases in Northern Mindanao.

A number of scholars also organized fund-raising activities, counseling, and feeding programs to support those severely affected by the crisis, she added.

Source: Philippines News Agency