DOST-10, CDO volunteers donate face shields to health workers

Employees of Department of Science and Technology in Region 10 (DOST-10) joined hands with local volunteers here to donate face shields to public health workers and other front-liners working to help contain the spread of the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Julie Annen Baculio, DOST-10 research specialist, said over the weekend that DOST-10 employees managed to manufacture 250 face shields that were donated to the local Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Covid-19.

Baculio noted that face shields can help protect the face from droplets and mists that may contain viruses and bacteria. It is appropriate for the people assigned at the checkpoints and doing disinfections.

DOST adopted the design from John W. Asuncion, an entrepreneur and co-founder of Dragon Boat Kagayan, who together with Romel Salvador N. Chiu and Faith J. Jordan of FJ School of Performing Arts, designed the face shield prototypes.

DOST employees initially made at least six face shields per day during their time, and managed to produce 290 more over the next two days. These employees were Judy G. Palaca, Hadassah Lois G. Matito, Arianne S. Sioson, Ella D. Nadela, Jerald V. Esmeralda, Mark C. Candole, Nicolo P. Cano, Jessie B. Zambrano, Bonita A. Manguilimotan, Mark Anthony T. Galon, Adonis A. Walog, and Jon Florence Z. Prantilla.

“Our shields our being used by doctors especially in the operating room. That is the first line of defense,” Asuncion said.

Asuncion said each face shield costs only PHP14 to make.

He said his group has already distributed over 1,000 face shields to hospital staff and other front-line health workers within the city and nearby towns and provinces.

Engr. Romela Ratilla, DOST-10 Assistant Director for Technical Services, said the agency was delighted to be able to help even in simple means.

“We hope that the face shields will bring protection to the front-liners, and it will bring inspiration to those who made it. We thank God for allowing us to help,” Ratilla said.

Ratilla said the agency hopes the collaboration will spark the “bayanihan” spirit among government and private entities to join forces in “helping out our front-line personnel in the fight against this current crisis.”

Alfonso Alamban, DOST-10 director, said the agency is on the process of producing its own personal protective equipment (PPE).

“We are trying to produce PPE suits which will conform to WHO (World Health Organization) or EPA (US Environmental Protection Agency) standards. We are also sharing the information with those who are trying to produce their own. Other (DOST agency in the) regions have similar initiatives,” Alamban said.

Source: Philippines News Agency