Don’t bring meat to SoKor or face fine, ban: DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has reminded Filipinos to refrain from carrying animal or livestock products to South Korea.

"All Filipinos entering South Korea as visitors, workers, or residents are reminded and advised to refrain from bringing restricted items in their hand-carry or checked-in luggage. All hand-carry and checked-in luggage of passengers are subjected to security screening at the airport terminals," a DFA advisory read.

The advisory dated January 20 comes as the Philippine Embassy in Seoul reported that a traveler was banned in South Korea for five years after failing to pay the fine amounting to 5 million Korean won or around PHP219,907 for bringing in pork sausages at the airport last October 2019.

"This shows how stringent the South Korean authorities are regarding the enforcement of the regulation," the DFA said.

In accordance with Seoul's Act on the Prevention of Contagious Animal Disease and several advisories from South Korean government agencies, carrying animal/livestock products to South Korea is restricted and must be declared at the quarantine office of the port of entry.

Those who fail to report or declare carrying restricted animal/livestock products at airports and seaports will be fined up to 10 million Korean or around PHP439,815, and those who fail to pay the fine will be prohibited from entering South Korea.

Source: Philippines News Agency