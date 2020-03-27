Don’t believe 2-week total nationwide lockdown claims: Palace

Malacañang on Friday vehemently denied that there was a plan to impose a total lockdown in the country for two weeks to curb the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a press statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the rumor was “absolutely false.”

Panelo also advised the public to ignore false information that merely intends to sow fear amid the enhanced community quarantine on the island of Luzon.

“We appeal to our countrymen not to believe – or to ignore – anything that comes to your knowledge that is contrary to the official announcements of the Office of the President relative to the fight against Covid-19,” he said.

Luzon Island was placed under community quarantine until April 12 to contain Covid-19.

People living in Luzon are required to observe strict home quarantine and limit movements to accessing basic necessities.

Panelo dismissed the alleged total lockdown as “another idle and wild talk” by the usual “rumor mongers” who are propagating fake news on social media.

He lamented that there are still “gullible” people who continue to believe unverified information circulating on the Internet.

“Contrary to the expectations of the general public what was declared was an enhanced community quarantine or a partial lockdown with the aforesaid establishments remaining open and delivery of food supplies and agricultural products unimpeded,” Panelo said.

Panelo was piqued that purveyors of “false news and untrue information” are once again trying to scare the public.

He said the latest claim was similar to the previous rumor that all establishments, including supermarkets, groceries, wet markets, drug stores, banks, and food chains, would be closed and that the deliveries of food supply and agricultural products would be prohibited.

“That loose talk created widespread fear and triggered panic buying, but it never happened,” Panelo said.

“This time they are creating panic and apprehension by making the populace believe that there will be a total lockdown in the entire country in the next two weeks with all the aforementioned establishments closed and deliveries of food items and agricultural products totally not allowed,” he added.

Panelo said business enterprises remain “accessible”, and the delivery of food and agricultural products continue to be “unhampered” despite the imposition of Luzon-wide community quarantine.

In a separate statement, the Presidential Security Group (PSG) on Friday said only the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has the sole authority to release official advisories and announcements related to the government’s fight against Covid-19.

Panelo said those who continue to propagate fake news would be punished.

“We warn those creating or propagating false news or untrue information designed to create panic, confusion, and fear among the population that they will be forthwith arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” he said.

Persons who spread false news about the Covid-19 pandemic will face two-month imprisonment or a fine of up to PHP1 million, based on the Republic Act 11469 inked by President Rodrigo Duterte on March 24.

Source: Philippines News Agency