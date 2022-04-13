﻿Doncic suffers from left calf strain; no timetable for return

Slovenian NBA star Luka Doncic has been sidelined with a left calf strain, Dallas Mavericks confirmed Tuesday.

“Doncic has begun treatment and there is no timetable for his return. Updates will be provided as available,” the Mavericks said in a statement.

The 23-year-old guard sustained the injury in the third quarter of the Mavericks’ 130-120 victory against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

Doncic, playing for the Mavericks since 2018 averaged 28.4 points, 8.7 assists, and 9.1 rebounds in 65 games this season.

Dallas will take on the Utah Jazz in the first round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday.

Source: Philippines News Agency