Don Bosco Cebu rules the 16th Rosevale Cup

Don Bosco Cebu once again proved that it has the best football program in the Visayas and Mindanao after the Bosconians ruled the Rosevale Football Cup held at the Xavier Estates pitch uptown in this city on April 1-2. The Bosconians, led by under-16 years old (U16) coach Glen Ramos, captured four titles in the five categories they competed in the two-day tournament organized by the faculty and staff of Rosevale School. 'It was a heads-up performance for the boys. Thank God for the blessing,' Ramos said in a statement Tuesday. He noted that without the support of the Don Bosco administration, the parents of the players, and his assistant coaches, his program at the Don Bosco Technology Center in Punta Princesa, Labangon, Cebu City would not be successful. He thanked his assistant coaches, Jojo Tapia, Arnel Omayao, Ryan Alcoriza, Jon Rena, and their guest conditioning coach Paulo Isidoro for their hard work. During the match, they won the titles in the Boys 17, Boys 15, Boys 11, and Mixed 9 categories and finished runner-up to the Rosevale School in a hard-fought championship match of the Mixed 7 category. The Bosconians failed to land a place in the Boys 13 category, which was won by Plantation Football Club (FC) of Bukidnon. The Dipolog Football Academy won second and third places. The second placer in the Boys 17 was the Golden Harvest of Valencia City Bukidnon, and third placer was this city's Higala FC. In the Boys 15 category, first runner-up was the Higala FC and second runner-up was the Don Bosco B. The Manukan Futbolitos was the runner-up in the Boys 11, and the second runner-up, the Bukidnon Faith Academy. Don Bosco was runner-up to Rosevale School in the Mixed 7 category, while third place went to Manolo FC.

Source: Philippines News agency