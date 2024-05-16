GEORGE TOWN, Domino's Pizza Malaysia is disappointed with a customer's action of writing negative and insensitive comments on the remarks section while placing an online order, in respect of the viral case of a pizza receipt containing words deemed insulting to Islam in Penang. In a statement today, the company said they do not tolerate any form of discrimination or negative comments, whether directed towards their staff, customers, or the local community. 'We are also disappointed when one of our workers felt that it was right to share the receipt containing the customer's information on social media. 'Both actions are wrong and we are taking appropriate action against the worker and the customer involved,' it said. The statement also said that the company has referred the matter to the police and remains committed to ensuring a harmonious environment for all. Yesterday, a picture of a receipt containing words deemed insulting to Islam, allegedly issued by a pizza restaurant at Kenari Avenue in Sungai A ra here, went viral on social media. Barat Daya District Police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said an initial investigation found that the words were written by the customer on the remarks section when making the online order. Source: BERNAMA News Agency