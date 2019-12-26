Domestic flights resume at Kalibo airport after ‘Ursula’s wrath

Domestic flights in Kalibo International Airport in Aklan province resumed at 5 p.m. on Thursday after being suspended due to the damage brought about by Typhoon "Ursula" (Phanfone), the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) confirmed.

Kalibo International Airport suffered damage particularly the ceiling of its terminal building, said Efren Nagrama, CAAP area manager, in a phone interview.

In Kalibo airport, ceiling of the terminal building fell off so there were flight suspensions in our international and domestic flight operations, Nagrama said.

Initial advisory of the CAAP said flights will resume at 8 a.m. on Friday but Nagrama said domestic flights were allowed on Thursday at 5 p.m.

The restoration (of the damaged ceilings) was not yet full but we ensure the safety of the passengers and the workers before we resume the operations, he said.

The CAAP will be issuing another advisory on when the suspension for international flights will be lifted. Kalibo airport caters to international flights to and from the provinces of Korea and China.

He said the weak internet connection by the Bureau of Immigration poses a challenge to resume international flights.

Typhoon Ursula has affected an average of 60 international arrival and departure flights; and 18 domestic arrivals and departures, he said.

Meanwhile, Roxas City Airport also incurred damage from the typhoon such as the leaking ceiling at the control tower. However, airport operation was unhampered.

The operation of the airport was normal because we relocated the operation in the administration building, he said.

Roxas City airport has a total of six domestic arrivals and departures a day.

Source: Philippines News Agency