Dolphin shows up on beach in Cebu town

CEBU: A video of a dolphin doing a surprise show on a coast off Lambug Beach in Badian, a canyoneering town in the south of Cebu, on June 9 is making rounds on social media after a netizen uploaded it on Monday. 'We took a bath early in the morning because there was no heat. But when we returned to our cottage, a dolphin suddenly appeared, and we were shocked because it looked like it was showing off. The dolphin was happy, so we quickly made a video,' Raymund Bejoc told Philippine News Agency in a chat on Tuesday. The dolphin did impressive jumps about 500 meters from the beachfront, leaving beachgoers in awe, he said in Cebuano. Bejoc said it was the first time they had witnessed a 'little dolphin' show, saying they had not experienced the same spectacle in their past beach outing. Source: Philippines News Agency